NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $165.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rowe upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $137.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.62. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $140.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 909,776 shares of company stock worth $117,001,637 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

