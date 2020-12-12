New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). New Relic reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. New Relic’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $1,983,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,851 shares of company stock worth $4,201,766. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in New Relic by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,550,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in New Relic by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

