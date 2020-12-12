Nestlé’s (NSRGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NSRGY. Piper Sandler cut Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.57. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 194.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 12.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $167,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.