Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.92.

NKTR opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,250 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,125 shares in the company, valued at $397,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock worth $506,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

