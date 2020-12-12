Needham & Company LLC Cuts Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $67.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PCRX. Truist boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Pacira BioSciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of PCRX opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,361.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,273 shares of company stock worth $7,712,370. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $350,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $81,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

