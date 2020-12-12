Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.12 million, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 93.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 217.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

