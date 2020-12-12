Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.39 million, a P/E ratio of 160.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. Analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $50,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

