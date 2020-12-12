Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GNGBY opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Getinge has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $899.44 million for the quarter.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

