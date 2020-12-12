Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Amplifon in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplifon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Amplifon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Amplifon stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

