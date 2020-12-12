Morgan Stanley Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $395.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.13.

COUP stock opened at $318.43 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -190.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $978,809.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,915.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $278,390.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,081 shares of company stock valued at $51,993,152. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

