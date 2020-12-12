Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

NYSE MNR opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth about $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth about $193,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.