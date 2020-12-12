MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,208 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $158.08.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

