Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ have underperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past three months. The company's revenues remain under pressure due to the negative interest rates in the domestic economy amid coronavirus concerns. Also, rising costs might deter bottom-line growth, while strict regulations will likely keep the company's financials under pressure. Further, it would be difficult for the company to run business profitably in a slowly growing economy. Nevertheless, the company remains focused on several strategies under medium-term business plan that includes upgrade and reformation of its business model and global expansion. Notably, it has implemented “Eleven Transformation Initiatives” designed to register sustainable growth. Further, given strong liquidity position, the company is less exposed to credit risk.”
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
