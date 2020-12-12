Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.13.

MRCY stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,596 shares of company stock valued at $933,786 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,933,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after buying an additional 295,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

