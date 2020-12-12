MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $4.75 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

