MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MEDNAX from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MD opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 82.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

