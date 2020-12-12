Maxim Group Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Hold

Maxim Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $140.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.69.

BLUE opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.73) EPS. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in bluebird bio by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

