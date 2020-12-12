Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

