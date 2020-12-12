Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

NASDAQ MARA opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Marathon Patent Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $245.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

In related news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.