Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mallinckrodt Plc. is engaged in pharmaceuticals business. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. The company’s Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment includes branded and generic drugs and Medical Imaging segment includes contrast media and nuclear imaging agents. Mallinckrodt Plc. is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNKKQ opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.41.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

