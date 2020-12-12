Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.49. Magnite has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 39,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $453,088.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,454 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth $242,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth $6,379,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

