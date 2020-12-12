Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

MGTA stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

