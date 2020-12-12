Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate DCF of around $1-$1.05 billion this year even amid the industry slump. However, Magellan Midstream is grappling with weak refined products demand on account of the worldwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. The recent spate of project cancellations have made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high and deteriorating leverage, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors interested in the partnership are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 210,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.