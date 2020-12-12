LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $95.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.