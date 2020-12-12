Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTMNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Lundin Gold to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Lundin Gold stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

