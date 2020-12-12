Lukas M. Roush Sells 75 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Lukas M. Roush sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $12,009.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,955.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $169.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after buying an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,310,000 after buying an additional 456,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after buying an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $34,187,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at about $32,604,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.