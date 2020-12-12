Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by FIG Partners

FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $195.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW opened at $157.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.09. The company has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

