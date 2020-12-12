Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a sell rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RIDE opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

