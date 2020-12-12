Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

