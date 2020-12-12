Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 259.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $848.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30 and a beta of 0.98. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $875.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

