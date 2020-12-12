Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $204,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.28.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.01 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,576 shares of company stock valued at $382,532. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

