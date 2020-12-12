Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

