Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after buying an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 662,349 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.16.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

