Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $218,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.