Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $203,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

CHWY opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $85.36.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

