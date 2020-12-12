Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $209,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

