Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 270,337 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 245,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 135,818 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

