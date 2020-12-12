Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 95.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

