Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Shares of LGND opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

