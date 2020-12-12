Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. G.Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.09.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $366.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 191,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,709,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 992,069 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 314,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

