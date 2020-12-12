Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $295,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after buying an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,333,000 after buying an additional 31,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 35.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,020,000 after buying an additional 313,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.