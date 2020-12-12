Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $277,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNTX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 980.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNTX opened at $127.30 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.65 and a beta of -1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

