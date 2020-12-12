Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CommScope by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CommScope by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CommScope by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 122,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. ValuEngine downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CommScope has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

