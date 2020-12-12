Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 995 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

NYSE:CRM opened at $222.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.88, for a total transaction of $3,703,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,483,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,960,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,861 shares of company stock valued at $111,242,512. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

