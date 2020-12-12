LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEGIF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LEG Immobilien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

LEGIF opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

