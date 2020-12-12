Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) Shares Gap Down to $5.60

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $4.93. Leaf Group shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 45,537 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.22.

In other news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,300.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leaf Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Leaf Group in the second quarter worth $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Leaf Group in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Leaf Group in the third quarter worth $228,000.

Leaf Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

