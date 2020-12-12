Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 272,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

