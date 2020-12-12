Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Landstar System worth $30,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $140.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

