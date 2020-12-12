Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of KYOCY opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

