Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.11. Kubient shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 1,713 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Kubient in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Peter A. Bordes, Jr. acquired 19,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $50,934.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kubient stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Kubient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

